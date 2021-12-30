Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News: 6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K

Updated on Dec 30, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Thu, 30 Dec 2021 06:34 AM

    6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K

    Jammu and Kashmir police said that as many as six terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group were killed in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam. The police also said that two among those killed were Pakistani nationals and two were locals, while the identification of the remaining two was being carried out. 

Topics
breaking news coronavirus covid-19
