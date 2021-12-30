Breaking News: 6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K
Thu, 30 Dec 2021 06:34 AM
6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir police said that as many as six terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group were killed in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam. The police also said that two among those killed were Pakistani nationals and two were locals, while the identification of the remaining two was being carried out.