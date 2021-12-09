Breaking News: India's daily Covid-19 tally goes up to 9,419; rise of 11.6% from yesterday
- Breaking news updates December 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Rajnath SIngh to give statement on chopper crash today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 am today on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
-
Dec 09, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Health secretary to discuss Covid-19 situation with states today
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to hold video conference with states to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.
-
Dec 09, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to launch poll campaign in Goa today
Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch a poll campaign in Goa from December 10, for the upcoming state Assembly polls.
-
Dec 09, 2021 08:33 AM IST
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site
-
Dec 09, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Indoor air pollution 20 times limit prescribed by WHO, shows study
The indoor air pollution levels in Delhi homes is more than 20 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, a study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC India) has shown. Read More
-
Dec 09, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Demands met, farmers likely to call off 14-month agitation today
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday announced that their 14-month agitation will be called off at 12pm on Thursday, but only after receiving the final copy of the Union government’s revised proposal which has accepted their demands.
-
Dec 09, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both the Houses of Parliament on the military chopper crash near Coonoor that killed 13, including chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat. Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to attend a programme. Minutes before reaching the destination in Wellington, the chopper crashed. Tributes poured in for General Rawat, the first chief of defence staff of India. Read More
Get our daily newsletter
Army chopper crash: What we know about Russia-made Mi17V5 IAF helicopter
With China and Pak borders active, merit criteria for new CDS appointment
Cybercrimes against children went up sharply in 2020: IT ministry to Parliament
General Bipin Rawat's death: Uttarakhand declares 3-day state mourning
Google Year in Search 2021: Here's what India browsed on the internet this year
Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address both houses on military chopper crash
- Both the houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session.
Who was Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, killed in Army chopper crash?
Condolences pour in from around the world on General Rawat's passing
- A chopper with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other people on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. The crash resulted in the deaths of 13 people including General Rawat and his wife.
General Bipin Rawat played key role in cementing India-US defence ties: US
General Bipin Rawat wanted to visit wife's ancestral home next year, says kin
LIVE: Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat to reach Delhi today
- Breaking news updates December 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Mortal remains of CDS Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament
Pentagon condoles CDS Gen Rawat's death in Coonoor chopper crash
Delhi HC calls special meet to discuss street vending plan
- The court noted that there was no application of mind while implementing the 2014 street vending act in the capital.