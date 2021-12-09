Home / India News / Breaking News: India's daily Covid-19 tally goes up to 9,419; rise of 11.6% from yesterday
Breaking News: India's daily Covid-19 tally goes up to 9,419; rise of 11.6% from yesterday

  Breaking news updates December 9, 2021:
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST

    Rajnath SIngh to give statement on chopper crash today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 am today on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

  • Dec 09, 2021 09:48 AM IST

    Health secretary to discuss Covid-19 situation with states today

    Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to hold video conference with states to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. 

  • Dec 09, 2021 09:25 AM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to launch poll campaign in Goa today

    Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch a poll campaign in Goa from December 10, for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

  • Dec 09, 2021 08:33 AM IST

    IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site

  • Dec 09, 2021 07:52 AM IST

    Indoor air pollution 20 times limit prescribed by WHO, shows study

    The indoor air pollution levels in Delhi homes is more than 20 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, a study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC India) has shown. Read More

  • Dec 09, 2021 06:53 AM IST

    Demands met, farmers likely to call off 14-month agitation today

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday announced that their 14-month agitation will be called off at 12pm on Thursday, but only after receiving the final copy of the Union government’s revised proposal which has accepted their demands.

  • Dec 09, 2021 06:01 AM IST

    Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both the Houses of Parliament on the military chopper crash near Coonoor that killed 13, including chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat. Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to attend a programme. Minutes before reaching the destination in Wellington, the chopper crashed. Tributes poured in for General Rawat, the first chief of defence staff of India. Read More

breaking news
india news

Army chopper crash: What we know about Russia-made Mi17V5 IAF helicopter

Russian Helicopters' subsidiary Kazan manufacture Mi17V5. These choppers are equipped with the latest general of night vision devised. They also have weather radar.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

With China and Pak borders active, merit criteria for new CDS appointment

In an era of cyber, information and stand-off weapon warfare, the Modi government will go beyond mere seniority in deciding the new chief of defence staff and possibly a new Army chief.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta
india news

Cybercrimes against children went up sharply in 2020: IT ministry to Parliament

Citing data from the NCRB, the information and technology ministry said that in 2019, a total of 306 cybercrime cases against children were registered, while last year, 1,102 cases were filed
Published on Dec 09, 2021 09:10 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
india news

General Bipin Rawat's death: Uttarakhand declares 3-day state mourning

In doleful remembrance of General Rawat's personality, Uttarakhand will be observing the three days of state mourning from December 9 to 12.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Google Year in Search 2021: Here's what India browsed on the internet this year

Unsurprisingly, the top three search trends in India were – Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and ICC T20 World Cup – all of which were major talking points this year. The movies which were searched for the most in the country included Jai Bhim, Shershaah, and Radhe.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose, New Delhi
india news

Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address both houses on military chopper crash

  • Both the houses of Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Who was Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, killed in Army chopper crash?

Madhulika Rawat's father Mrighendra Singh was the Riyasatdar of Shadol district's Sohagpur Riyasat. He was also a Congress MLA from the district in 1967 and 1972. Her family currently lives in the ancestral residence 'Rajabagh' in the Shahdol district headquarters.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Condolences pour in from around the world on General Rawat's passing

  • A chopper with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other people on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. The crash resulted in the deaths of 13 people including General Rawat and his wife.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

General Bipin Rawat played key role in cementing India-US defence ties: US

“General Rawat was pivotal to the India-US relationship, and that's why our thoughts go out to the general's family, to the families of all those on board this flight, and, of course, to the people of India on the loss that they have suffered today,” said US state department spokesperson Ned Price.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 06:37 AM IST
PTI |
india news

General Bipin Rawat wanted to visit wife's ancestral home next year, says kin

The Indian Army's much-venerated general shared a strong bond with Shahdol, in Madhya Pradesh. He got married to Madhulika, the daughter of late Kunwar Mrigendra Singh of Sohagpur Garhi in the Shahdol district, back in 1986 when he was still a captain in the army.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

LIVE: Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat to reach Delhi today

  Breaking news updates December 9, 2021:
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Mortal remains of CDS Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament

The last rites of Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat will be performed on Friday in Delhi Cantonment. The bodies would be kept in their house from 11am to 2pm for people to pay their last respect. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Pentagon condoles CDS Gen Rawat's death in Coonoor chopper crash

A top US military commander shared that CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika, who too died in the crash had spent time with him and his spouse Hollyanne Milley.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 04:23 AM IST
ANI | , Washington
india news

Delhi HC calls special meet to discuss street vending plan

  • The court noted that there was no application of mind while implementing the 2014 street vending act in the capital.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 04:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

‘Shouldn’t have been on bench that heard harassment charge’: Gogoi

A controversy had erupted after justice Gogoi presided over a three-judge bench on April 20, 2019 after the accusations of sexual harassment surfaced against him.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:37 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thursday, December 09, 2021
