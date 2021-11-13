Breaking news: With over 14,000 new cases, Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 22 million
Sat, 13 Nov 2021 06:47 AM
Pakistan to consider Taliban's request to transport wheat offered by India
PM Imran Khan has said his government would ‘favourably’ consider Taliban's request for transporting wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an ‘exceptional basis’ for humanitarian purposes: Pakistan media
Sat, 13 Nov 2021 06:14 AM
Brazil logs 14,598 new Covid-19 cases and 267 deaths
Brazil adds 14,598 new Covid-19 infections and 267 deaths, as total cases mount to 21,939,196 including toll of 610,491.