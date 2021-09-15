Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi
Live

Breaking News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

  Breaking News Updates September 15, 2021
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:06 AM IST

  • Wed, 15 Sep 2021 06:05 AM

    Covid violations led to rise in total cases filed in 2020

    For a year with over two months in a hard lockdown for the country, 2020 logged a sharp increase in the number of criminal cases registered, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India report released on Tuesday. Read More

  • Wed, 15 Sep 2021 05:32 AM

    PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

    Sansad TV, which replaces the existing TV channels, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

