Breaking News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi
- Breaking News Updates September 15, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 15 Sep 2021 06:05 AM
Covid violations led to rise in total cases filed in 2020
For a year with over two months in a hard lockdown for the country, 2020 logged a sharp increase in the number of criminal cases registered, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India report released on Tuesday. Read More
-
Wed, 15 Sep 2021 05:32 AM
PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi
Sansad TV, which replaces the existing TV channels, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More