Most Covid deaths in Dharavi among people aged above 50

Between April 2020 -- when Covid-19 first broke out in Dharavi -- and June 2021, this Mumbai slum reported 717 deaths due to the infection, over 80% of which were among people above the age of 50. While 402 deaths were reported among people over 60, 183 deaths were reported in the 51-60 age group. Five deaths were reported in the youngest age group of 5 - 20 years.

Eleven deaths were reported in the age group of 21 to 30 years, 27 deaths were reported in the age group of 31 to 40 years, and 89 deaths were reported in the age group of 41 to 50 years.

Dharavi reported the maximum number of deaths in April and May 2020, according to information revealed by Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward, with jurisdiction over Dharavi, in his book “The Dharavi Model”, which was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

The Dharavi model is based on 4Ts, tracing high risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients, tracking them, testing on time, and treating. Dighavkar said, “With increase in the number of tests, results in early detection, which has led to a drop in total fatalities with time. The decrease in the case fatality rate continued through the second wave.”

Data has also revealed that approximately 65% of the 685 deaths were male, while the remaining were female.

As of Tuesday, Dharavi has 12 active Covid-19 cases, and a total caseload of 7,058.