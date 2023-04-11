LIVE: US government appeals court to halt abortion pill order
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 05:45 AM
Four dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
The four people shot dead in a shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, were all colleagues of the suspect who gunned them down, and two of them were close friends of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Reuters reported.
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 05:40 AM
Japan finance minister to host G7 meeting in Washington on April 12
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders' meeting on April 12 in Washington to discuss the underlying global economy, global supply chains, inflation and the Ukraine crisis, Reuters reported.
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 05:27 AM
Taliban bans women from restaurants with gardens in Herat
The Taliban on Monday barred entry of families and women into restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Herat province, Afghanistan, reported Fox News.
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 05:25 AM
2 children killed in latest NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive blaze
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city, AP reported.
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 05:23 AM
US gov appeals court to halt abortion pill order
The US government on Monday filed an emergency motion to stay a judge's ruling to revoke the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, a ruling that could make it harder for patients to undergo the procedure. Read more
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 05:22 AM
Trump due back in NY for questioning in fraud lawsuit
Donald Trump is scheduled to return to New York for a deposition Thursday in a business fraud lawsuit filed against him and his company by the state's attorney general, according to a person familiar with the matter, AP reported.