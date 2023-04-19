Live
LIVE: Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five
Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five
A parking garage collapsed on Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District in New York, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other, news agency AFP reported.
