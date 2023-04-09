LIVE: Army foils major infiltration bid in Poonch
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 12:25 PM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives in Ayodhya to pay visit to Ram temple
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reached here on a day-long visit to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram at the Ram temple.
Thousands of his supporters called ‘Shiv Sainiks’ accompanied him.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 12:14 PM
Delhi High Court to hear Monday Sharjeel Imam's plea for bail in sedition case
The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam seeking bail in connection with a 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition, PTI reported.
The case, which assails a January 24, 2022 order by the trial court dismissing Imam’s bail application in the matter, is listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 12:01 PM
EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Uganda, Mozambique
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique beginning Monday to explore ways to expand India's ties with the two countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said on Sunday that Jaishankar's first destination would be Uganda.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 11:58 AM
Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials
A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, Reuters reported citing the authorities.
Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 11:29 AM
Akali Dal leader Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, AIADMK'S Dr Maitreyan to join BJP
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Sunday, said sources.
His induction will be held at the party's national headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leaders, sources informed.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 11:28 AM
Third massive whale in a month beaches itself, dies in Bali
A 17-metre-long (56-foot-long) sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in Bali, a conservation official said Sunday, making it the third whale that beached itself on the Indonesian island in just a little over a week, reported AFP.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 11:05 AM
Sikh pilgrims to depart for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi today
A Sikh Jatha comprising 1052 pilgrims under the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will leave from Amritsar for Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on Sunday to celebrate Baisakhi.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:16 AM
Army foils major infiltration bid in Poonch along LOC
A major infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army in Poonch Sector (J&K). On the intervening night of 8-9 Apr, alert troops of Indian Army detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals. The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen & the other intruders ran into the forest area. Cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress: PRO Defence Jammu
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:05 AM
Pakistan cabinet to meet today to decide on Punjab elections
An emergency meeting of Pakistan's federal cabinet has been called today to make a decision on whether funds should be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting the elections in Punjab, reported ANI citing the Dawn.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:45 AM
India logs 5,357 new Covid cases, active infections cross 32,000-mark
India on Sunday witnessed a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 5,357 new infections.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:34 AM
KPCC appoints BN Chandrappa as Working President
BN Chandrappa appointed as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:35 AM
PM Modi enroute Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves
PM Narendra Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:45 AM
Rishi Sunak to meet Biden next week
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Joe Biden in Northern Ireland next week when the US president flies in to take part in events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord.
-
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 05:30 AM
US says it is monitoring China's drills around Taiwan closely
The United States is monitoring China's drills around Taiwan closely, the country's de facto embassy in Taiwan said on Sunday.