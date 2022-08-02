Live
Breaking: Al-Qaeda Zawahiri chief killed by US in airstrike in Kabul, confirms Joe Biden
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 06:06 AM
No new local Covid-19 case in China's Shanghai
For a second straight day, Shanghai saw no local Covid-19 infection on August 1. Meanwhile, the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new locally transmitted case.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 05:29 AM
US has killed Al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri, confirms Biden
On Saturday, on my directions, the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri: Joe Biden, US President.
