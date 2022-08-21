BREAKING: Terrorist held from J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered
Sun, 21 Aug 2022 06:09 AM
Mumbai Police detains one in '26/11-like' terror attack threat message case
Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a person from the Virar area late Saturday night in connection with a "26/11-like" terrorist attack threat message that was received by Mumbai traffic police.
Mumbai Police is investigating a WhatsApp message warning of a "26/11-like" terror attack in the city received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control from a Pakistan-based number police on Saturday.
Sun, 21 Aug 2022 05:40 AM
Terrorist held from J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered, reports ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army on Saturday, arrested a terrorist from Bandipora.
According to Police, the arrested terrorist Imtiyaz Ah Beigh alias Ina Bhai is a resident of Beigh Mohalla Fatehpora in Baramulla district.
Police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle, two AK magazines and 59 AK rounds from his procession.
The investigation is underway.