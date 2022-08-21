Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China: Report
The arms would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, as per media reports.
Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday.
The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 km (62 miles) to 1,000 km, the daily said, citing government sources.
The arms, launched by ships or aircraft, would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri said.
Representatives from Japan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Japan, which interprets its war-renouncing postwar constitution to mean it may use its military only for self-defence, has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years. But it has refrained from deploying long-range missiles, among its limits on weapons that can strike targets on foreign soil.
Regional tensions ratcheted up this month after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to Taiwan, which is self-ruled but claimed by China. Beijing launched missiles near Taiwan and into Japan's exclusive economic zone.
IMF tech team in Colombo on Wed, total debt to be assessed before restructuring
An International Monetary Fund technical team is arriving in Colombo this Wednesday to assess the total external and internal debt of the bankrupt nation before the exercise of restructuring of debt begins after a discussion with the World Bank next month in Washington. The IMF team will be in Sri Lanka from August 24 to August 31.
Daughter of 'Putin's brain' dies in Moscow car explosion: Reports
The 29-year-old daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, Darya Dugin, is believed to have been killed in a car explosion in Moscow, reports claimed. Aleksandr Dugin is known as 'Putin's brain' and has been the man behind Russia's military operations in Ukraine, as was in Crimea. His a journalist, daughter Darya, also supported Moscow's attack on Ukraine. Russian authorities, however, have not confirmed the car explosion and the death of Darya Dugin.
Australia PM could launch inquiry into secret ministries saga
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said his government could consider an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison being secretly sworn into key ministries during the coronavirus pandemic. Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, was secretly sworn in to five key ministries during the pandemic, which represented an unprecedented assumption of powers, it emerged this week.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in danger of being arrested in funding case
Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan could be arrested by the country's top investigating agency after two notices it issued in a prohibited funding case went unanswered, local media reported on Saturday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief ignored the second notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency on Friday. Khan also refused to appear before the investigation team after the first notice was issued last Wednesday (August 10), a report in The News said.
Hotel siege by al-Shabaab over after 30 hours, says Somali security commander
Somali forces have ended a deadly siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that lasted about 30 hours, a security commander told AFP around midnight Saturday. At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded since militants from the Al-Qaeda affiliate unleashed a gun and bomb attack on the popular Hayat Hotel on Friday evening, according to Somali officials.
