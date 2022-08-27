Highlights: TMC councilor’s son killed after a truck turned fell on car
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 01:36 AM
TMC councilor’s son killed after a truck turned on its side and fell on the car
Son of a Trinamool Congress civic ward councilor was killed after a truck turned on its side and fell on a car which was being driven by the victim in Kolkata late on Saturday night.
The victim was identified as Ramkinkar Ram, 38, son of Ram Pyare Ram, TMC councilor of civic ward number 79 in Kolkata.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 10:10 PM
Haryana govt to write to Goa govt requesting CBI probe into BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death
Haryana govt to write to Goa seeking a CBI probe into the death of Sonali Phogat after her family met with the CM in this regard: Haryana CMO.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:15 PM
‘Aghast’: 134 ex-bureaucrats want ‘wrong decision’ in Bilkis Bano case rectified
The release of 11 men jailed in the gangrape case of Bilkis Bano has riled up the civil society. In a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday, more than 130 former civil servants expressed their displeasure over the release of the rapists as they requested him to rectify this "horrendously wrong decision".
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:02 PM
UP: 24 on board tractor-trolley fell into Garra river; rescue operation on
Twenty-four people riding on a tractor-trolley fell into the Garra river after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell off the bridge here on Saturday, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Pali police station area on Saturday.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:57 PM
UPA legislators reach the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
UPA legislators have reached the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:59 PM
Sonali Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at Goa restaurant
BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at Curlies beach shack restaurant, said the Goa Police on Saturday.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:30 PM
Mumbai logs 625 new cases, three casualties; active tally at 5,177
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 625 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 11,42,708 and toll to 19,684, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:29 PM
Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out after media reports claimed that residents of Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district have recorded videos showing China's PLA personnel and machinery carrying out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:22 PM
Jharkhand | UPA legislators along with CM Soren leave from Latratu dam in Khunti district
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 06:30 PM
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad
Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 06:09 PM
PM Modi attends 'Khadi Utsav' event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 06:07 PM
Drunk man's hoax bomb threat delays IndiGo’s Chennai-Dubai flight by 6 hours
An IndiGo aircraft (6E 65) from Chennai was delayed by six hours on Saturday after a drunk man who wanted to stop his family from leaving the country made a false bomb threat to the Dubai-bound private carrier. Read more
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 05:43 PM
Jharkhand: CM Soren takes boat ride near Latratu dam along with JMM & Congress MLAs
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is seen taking a boat ride near Latratu dam in Khunti district along with JMM & Congress MLAs.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 05:36 PM
G23 leaders hold meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence
Some members of G-23 group held a meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's home in Delhi on Saturday.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 05:22 PM
CWC to meet on Sunday to approve schedule for Cong chief polls
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a meeting on Sunday to approve the schedule of the election for the next Congress president.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 05:09 PM
Jharkhand crisis: Visuals from Latratu dam in Khunti district where CM Hemant Soren can be seen with UPA MLAs & ministers
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 04:47 PM
Bilkis Bano case: Thane-Palghar NCP women's wing protests release of convicts
Women activists of the Thane-Palghar unit of the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday held a protest against the release of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in the Bilkis Bano case.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 04:37 PM
Amit Shah inaugurates office of NIA in Raipur
Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the office of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Raipur. CM Bhupesh Baghel was also present there.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 04:19 PM
‘BJP a party of illiterates’: Manish Sisodia's stinging attack on Centre
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led central government amid reports that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sought a report from the chief secretary over a delay of more than two years in acting on a CVC report on an inquiry into construction of additional classrooms in government schools.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 03:34 PM
Jharkhand crisis: Two buses, carrying Jharkhand MLAs, left from CM Hemant Soren's residence
Two buses, carrying Jharkhand MLAs, left from CM Hemant Soren's residence earlier this afternoon after a meeting of the UPA legislators.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 03:10 PM
Army rescues Hungarian trekker from J&K's Kishtwar after 30-hour-long search op
After a 30-hour-long search operation, a team of the Indian Army tracked and rescued a Hungarian national from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district who had lost his way in Umasila Pass in the Himalayan ranges while trekking.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 02:56 PM
Amit Shah arrives at Raipur airport to inaugurate NIA office
Union home minister Amit Shah has arrived at Raipur airport to inaugurate the office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 02:47 PM
Jharkhand Congress legislative party meeting to be held at 8:30 pm
Jharkhand Congress legislative party meeting will be held at 8:30 pm today. Party's Incharge for the state, Avinash Pande will preside over the meeting, ANI reports.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 02:20 PM
Jharkhand crisis: Ruling party legislators being shifted to guest house in Khunti near Ranchi, say sources
Legislators of the ruling coalation in Jharkhand were on Saturday being shifted to a guest house in Khunti district, neighbouring capital Ranchi. According to reports, the MLAs were led by chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren in two buses. The development took place after a meeting of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the residence of the chief minister.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 02:05 PM
‘Ghulam Nabi ji Azad ho chuke hai…’: Scindia on Congress veteran's resignation
“The situation in Congress party is clear since a long time... I feel that Ghulam Nabi ji Azad ho chuke hai,” says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, in Gwalior.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 01:29 PM
Sonali Phogat death: 2 aides accused in murder case sent to 10-day police custody
Accused aides of BJP leader Sonali Phogat - Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan - have been sent to 10-day police custody.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 01:27 PM
Part of Greater Noida Expressway caves on; traffic snarls reported
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 12:45 PM
Commission appointed to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, submits 590-page report
Retired Justice Arumughaswamy commission, appointed to probe J Jayalalithaa’s death, submits its 590-page report to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 10:33 AM
Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India
Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India, succeeds CJI NV Ramana.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 10:21 AM
Sonali Phogat death: Drug peddler involved in murder arrested
Anjuna Police detain a drug peddler who had supplied drugs to accused Sukhwinder Singh, ANI reported.
Two accused - Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan - were arrested by the Police yesterday.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:59 AM
India's active caseload drops below 90k-mark; 9,520 Covid cases today
India logs 9,520 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala. Active caseload in the country dropped below the 90k-mark and currently stands at 87,311, the Union health ministry data showed.
Total Covid-19 cases in India: 44,398,696
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:01 AM
Jharkhand political crisis: 3rd meeting of UPA leaders at CM Hemant Soren's home today
Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, a third meeting of UPA legislators on the second consecutive day has been called at CM Hemant Soren's residence today at 11am.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 06:58 AM
Delhi Police denies permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform show
Licensing unit of Delhi police rejects permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform his show scheduled for August 28th in the national capital. This comes after the central district police wrote a report to the unit stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area."
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 06:11 AM
Fire breaks out in PVC waste near Delhi's Nangloi
A fire broke out in a PVC waste dumpsite near Nangloi in Delhi's Kamruddin Nagar. “We received a fire call at 11:50pm (Aug 26)… the fire is contained, won't spread further. 13 fire tenders on the spot. Main aim is to not let it spread to residential areas. No casualties yet,” the DFS divisional officer said.