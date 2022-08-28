Breaking: Fifth arrest in Sonali Phogat murder case after 2nd drug peddler held
- Breaking news today August 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:22 AM
CWC to meet today decide on Congress president election
Congress Working Committee meeting to be held at 3.30pm today in virtual mode. Discussions on the final schedule for the election of Congress President expected.
-
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:20 AM
Sonali Phogat murder case: Another arrest made with 2nd drug peddler, total 5 held so far
A drug peddler, identified as Rama Mandrekar, arrested by Anjuna Police in the matter, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, reported ANI.
-
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:21 AM
Noida Supertech twin tower demolition: Police announce to vacate area as cranes start arriving
Morning visuals from Noida's Sector 93A where the twin towers – part of Supertech Emerald Court – will be demolished today.
Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Noida as cranes start coming in.
-
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:33 AM
Wiz Khalifa's concert cut short in US over possible shooting; 3 injured
Rapper Wiz Khalifa had to cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue after a reported disturbance on the lawn when some people started shouting about a possible shooting. Three people were left with minor injuries in the chaos, police said.
-
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:29 AM
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished today
Over 3,700 kilos of explosives are placed and related arrangements have been made in Noida’s Sector 93A, where demolition agencies are all set to bring down the illegally constructed Supertech twin towers.