Breaking: Suspended BJP leader held for allegedly torturing her domestic help

Updated on Aug 31, 2022 08:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

  • Wed, 31 Aug 2022 08:24 AM

    Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, accused of torturing domestic help, arrested

    Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, accused of torturing domestic help, arrested.

  • Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:10 AM

    Afghanistan: Taliban declares national holiday to mark first anniversary of US troops withdrawal

    Taliban declared a national holiday as it lit up the capital with coloured lights to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war.

  • Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:20 AM

    Devotees throng Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi

    Devotees across India have started offering prayers at temples on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai witnessed crowds since the early hours of the day, kickstarting the festival with full energy. 

  • Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:05 AM

    Delhi: Fire breaks out in Inderlok, brought under control

    A fire broke out in a toy factory in the Inderlok area, Delhi. The fire has now been controlled with the help of 14 fire tenders, with no casualty reported so far, informed Divisional Fire Officer. 

