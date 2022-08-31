Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, accused of torturing domestic help, arrested

Seema Patra, the leader who was suspended by the BJP amid much outrage, has now been arrested by the Ranchi Police over the allegations that she had tortured her domestic help. "She has been taken into custody. Other formalities are being completed," said Ranchi senior superintendent of police Kishor Kaushal. Patra, believed to be in mid 60s, would be produced in the court later in the day.

Horrific details had this week emerged of the alleged torture by Patra of her domestic help, which had sparked massive anger. The Jharkhand leader, who was a member of the national executive of the BJP's Mahila Marcha (women's wing), was suspended on Monday. She is the wife of former bureaucrat BB Patra.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a late-night tweet on Tuesday, wrote: “Tribal daughter needs an apology not just from that inhuman BJP leader but also the rank and file of BJP.”

“More so, those women cabinet ministers who were screaming in the parliament demanding apology for an incorrect word for President of India. Shameful silence from them now,” she further added.

On Tuesday, the cops had said that she was likely to be arrested soon after a case was filed. “A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act soon after she (the domestic help) was rescued... “ said SSP Kaushal.

“Though she was rescued from the house of the accused last week, she was very fragile and traumatised. Investigation is on and the related formalities are being done. The accused would be arrested soon,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON