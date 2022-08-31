Home / India News / Breaking: Suspended BJP leader held for allegedly torturing her domestic help
Breaking: Suspended BJP leader held for allegedly torturing her domestic help

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 08:33 AM IST

Breaking news today August 31, 2022:

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and around the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 31, 2022 08:24 AM IST

    Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, accused of torturing domestic help, arrested

    Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, accused of torturing domestic help, arrested.

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:10 AM IST

    Afghanistan: Taliban declares national holiday to mark first anniversary of US troops withdrawal

    Taliban declared a national holiday as it lit up the capital with coloured lights to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war.

  • Aug 31, 2022 06:20 AM IST

    Devotees throng Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi

    Devotees across India have started offering prayers at temples on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai witnessed crowds since the early hours of the day, kickstarting the festival with full energy. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Delhi: Fire breaks out in Inderlok, brought under control

    A fire broke out in a toy factory in the Inderlok area, Delhi. The fire has now been controlled with the help of 14 fire tenders, with no casualty reported so far, informed Divisional Fire Officer. 

Topics
breaking news

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, accused of torturing domestic help, arrested

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 08:21 AM IST

The suspended BJP leader, Seema Patra, has been arrested amid much outrage.

Police in Jharkhand’s capital city rescued a 29-year-old tribal woman allegedly tortured for years in captivity by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader Seema Patra amid building outrage as details emerged of the brutality the victim endured. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Shashi Tharoor recalls his meetings with Gorbachev: ‘My last conversation…'

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 08:10 AM IST

Gorbachev ended the Cold War without bloodshed by bringing the Soviet Union closer to the West than at any point since World War II but failed to prevent its collapse.

Shashi Tharoor said he had the privilege of meeting Gorbachev twice, both times in Italy at small conferences.
ByHT News Desk
AAP says Gujarat leader 'attacked by BJP goons', Kejriwal asks CM to act

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal - in a late night tweet - shared photographs of Manoj Sorathiya who had suffered injuries on his head.

File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.&nbsp;(PTI)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Tribal help torture: Sena MP demands apology from women ministers who were…

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 06:16 AM IST

In the video, the 29-year-old tribal help was seen recounting how she was starved for days, humiliated, assaulted and scalded while in captivity.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Breaking: Suspended BJP leader held for allegedly torturing her domestic help

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 08:32 AM IST

Breaking news today August 31, 2022:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Hyderabad man held again over ‘provocative’ slogans against BJP legislator

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The police commissioner said Kashaf has been posting provocative and inflammatory messages and videos in the social media through his Twitter account with an intention to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims and cause breach of communal peace and disturb public tranquillity

Syed Abdahu Quadri alias Kashaf (27) was first arrested on August 24, soon after his slogan surfaced in the social media, but was released on bail by the local court on the same night. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Pak PM virtually rules out India food import over Kashmir

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The development also came a day after Pakistan’s finance minister said Islamabad could consider food imports from India to overcome shortages caused by devastating floods

FILE PHOTO: Leader of the opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sherif, brother of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, gestures as he speaks to the media at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo (REUTERS)
ByRezaul H Laskar
NEP alienates students from education, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Earlier in April, Tamil Nadu had formed a 13-member panel, led by D Murugesan, former Chief Justice of the Delhi high court, to frame a state education policy. “The commission will see to that a scientific temper is developed among the society,” Stalin said

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said his government, apart from its opposition to the National Education cum Entrance Test (NEET), is against the National Education Policy (NEP (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Chitradurga seer charged under SC/ST Act

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The head seer of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt in Chitradurga, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code .

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Navy to shed ‘colonial past,’ PM set to unveil new ensign

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 05:13 AM IST

The Indian Navy will jettison a Colonial-era vestige, the Cross of St George on its flag, this week, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to unveil a new naval ensign on September 2 at the commissioning ceremony of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant in Kochi, the PMO said on Tuesday

This is not the first time the St George’s Cross has been dropped from the naval ensign, officials familiar with the matter said.
ByRahul Singh
LCA Mk-2 in spotlight as Cabinet set to take up case for its development

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 01:18 AM IST

The Mk-2 fighter will be the most advanced variant of the LCA to be designed and developed indigenously by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

The Union government is set to consider a case for the development of the LCA Mk-2 fighter and could accord financial sanction for the project soon to cater to the future requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF), (IAF)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Rain exposes tall claims of state, BBMP

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 12:14 AM IST

“In the last 24 hours, the state registered 822 mm of rainfall,” Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok said on Tuesday.

Residents being ferried by firefighters after the area was partially submerged following incessant rain, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Killed by Veerappan, slain IFS officer’s bust to be set up in Gopinatham

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The officer’s bust will come up around the same temple — he helped to construct — in Gopinatham, where he was serving while on duty in the early 1990s.

The officer constructed Mariamma temple in the village as well as helped in the construction of 40 houses here, said the official. (HT)
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Chamarajanagara
Help tortured, starved: Jharkhand BJP leader suspended

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The party suspended state BJP national executive member Seema Patra on Monday, hours after the tribal woman was seen recounting the how she was starved for days, humiliated, assaulted, and scalded while in captivity.

Police in Jharkhand’s capital city rescued a 29-year-old tribal woman allegedly tortured for years in captivity by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader Seema Patra amid building outrage as details emerged of the brutality the victim endured. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Telangana fumes at Centre missive on paying power bill dues to Andhra

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 12:12 AM IST

In the letter, the power ministry’s deputy secretary (energy), Anoop Singh Bisht, said Telangana hadn’t paid for the power supply during this period despite several reminders. Bisht added that the Centre received several representations from the Andhra Pradesh government in this regard

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, questioned how the Centre could issue the directive without hearing Telangana. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
