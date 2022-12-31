Live
BREAKING LIVE| North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: South Korean military
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:33 AM IST
-
Sat, 31 Dec 2022 05:31 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: South Korean military
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea east to the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said, Reuters reported.
