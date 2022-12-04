Live
LIVE: ‘Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case’
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 05:38 AM
Sisodia changed handsets 14 times to destroy evidence in excise case: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia used 14 handsets in the two-three months after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the excise policy case for the first time. Read full story
