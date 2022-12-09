Breaking: 4 dead, nearly 60 injured in fire after cylinder explodes in Jodhpur
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:14 AM
PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:30 AM
Rajasthan: 4 dead, nearly 60 injured as house catches fire
Four people died in the fire at a house that was caused due to a cylinder explosion in Bhungra village of Jodhpur.
Around 60 people injured after a house caught fire during a wedding in Bhungra village
It's a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on, said Himanshu Gupta, District Collector.
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 06:45 AM
Congress Himachal MLAs to meet today to decide chief minister
After registering a win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, Congress MLAs will meet on Friday in Shimla to decide on the chief minister.