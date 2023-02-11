Breaking news highlights, Feb 11: PM to begin celebration of year-long Dayanand's 200th birth anniversary tomorrow
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 09:03 PM
Bihar man found injured in Delhi's north campus area
A 26-year-old man found injured in north Delhi's Bonta Park alleged he was hit by a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with some time ago when he went to meet her, police said on Saturday.
According to the man, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar, he was attacked by the woman with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday when he went to meet her in the park in the north Delhi, police said. (PTI)
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 06:35 PM
Delhi court sends former aide of KCR's daughter to 14-day remand over Excise policy case
A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Butchibabu Gorantla, former aide of K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter MLC K. Kavitha, to 14 days Judicial Custody in Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case.
The Counsel appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before the court that investigation of his WhatsApp messages has revealed certain incriminating facts about the formulation and implementation of the Policy.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 04:30 PM
Youth Congress shows black flag to Kerala CM
Youth Congress show black flag to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a protest against state budget. The incident occurred at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district. This is the second such incident today. (ANI)
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 03:50 PM
Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at a Karnataka's temple
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Panchamukhi Anjaneya Temple in Puttur, Karnataka. (ANI)
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 01:07 PM
‘Crypto involves huge technology, we are in talks with countries’: Finance minister Sitharaman
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday said, “Crypto involves a lot of technology, it's 99% technology. We are talking to all countries if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure which will be effective while following a regulatory framework. It's under discussion with G20 nations.”
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 12:44 PM
DGCA imposes a fine of ₹20 lakh on Air Asia over lapses in pilot training
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a financial penalty of ₹20 lakhs on Air Aisa for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, ANI reported. The regulatory body said that few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 12:35 PM
Suspected terrorist nabbed in Bengaluru
Suspected terrorist Arif was nabbed by police & central agency officials in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported citing state home minister. He was earlier arrested for reported links with international terror organisations.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 11:58 AM
Finance minister Sitharaman attends Central Board of Directors meeting of RBI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday attended the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the Union Budget 2023-24.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 11:19 AM
Delhi LG orders removal certain AAP members as govt nominees in privately owned DISCOMs
Delhi LG, VK Saxena ordered an immediate removal of Jasmine Shah, Spokesperson, AAP and Naveen ND Gupta, son of AAP MP, ND Gupta and other private individuals, as government nominees on the boards of privately owned DISCOMs- BYPL, BRPL (Anil Ambani) and NDPDCL (Tata), ANI reported.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 10:55 AM
President Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 10:39 AM
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for road projects worth ₹18,100 cr in Rajasthan tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Sunday where he is set to lay foundation stone of road projects worth more than ₹18,100 crores in Dausa. He will also inaugurate Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 09:34 AM
ED arrests YSRCP Lok Sabha MP & his son in Delhi excise policy case
Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and son Raghav Magunta in Delhi excise policy case, ANI reported.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 09:09 AM
PM Modi to address two rallies in poll-bound Tripura today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in favour of BJP candidates in Tripura on Saturday. Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state election in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and the party's state unit president Rajib Bhattacharya would receive the PM at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here, ANI reported citing a BJP leader.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 08:32 AM
Union home minister Amit Shah attends 74 RR IPS batch passing out parade in Hyderabad
Union Home minister Amit Shah attended the passing out parade of the 74 RR IPS batch on Saturday at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 07:30 AM
Nagaland assembly poll: BJP's Kazheto Kinimi re-elected after opponent withdraws
Kazheto Kinimi of BJP was re-elected on Friday, unopposed from the 31 Akuluto assembly seat after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature, ANI reported.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 06:43 AM
Assam police seize 350 bags of Burmese Supari, 37 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor
Cachar district police in Assam on Saturday intercepted two vehicles yesterday including a truck and a car and seized 350 bags of Burmese Supari from the truck and 37 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from the car. Police also arrested 3 persons, ANI reported.
-
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 05:37 AM
US jet shoots down unidentified object flying off Alaska coast
A US military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said, according to news agency AFP reports. The object flying at about 40,000 feet height was shot down as it posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. Read more