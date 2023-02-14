Live
LIVE: New Zealand declares national emergency due to cyclone Gabrielle impacts
Updated on Feb 14, 2023 05:57 AM IST
- Breaking news February 14, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 05:57 AM
Chinese spy balloon linked with intelligence collection: White House
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the Chinese spy balloon was linked with intelligence collection and it was connected to the People's Liberation Army. (ANI)
-
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 05:19 AM
New Zealand declares national emergency as cyclone Gabrielle causes widespread flooding, landslides
Amid widespread flooding and landslides caused due to cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand announced a national state of emergency. (ANI)
Topics