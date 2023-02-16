LIVE: Oil price in Pakistan soars; petrol at PKR 272/litre, diesel PKR 280/litre
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 05:57 AM
Pakistan's economy slumps further with peaking oil price
Pakistan has increased the price of petrol to a new high of PKR 272 per litre, while diesel price has been hiked by PKR 17.20 to PKR 280 per litre, inflicting more misery on the citizens already battling hiked essential prices. Read more
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 05:24 AM
Israel passes law to strip citizenship of their ‘convicted terrorist’
On Monday, Israel approved a law to take away the citizenship of ‘convicted terrorist’ of the country. The Knesset approved a law to strip convicted terrorists with Israeli nationality of their citizenship – provided they receive funding from the Palestinian authority or an associated organisation. (ANI)