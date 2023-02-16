Home / India News / LIVE: Oil price in Pakistan soars; petrol at PKR 272/litre, diesel PKR 280/litre
Live

LIVE: Oil price in Pakistan soars; petrol at PKR 272/litre, diesel PKR 280/litre

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 06:01 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 16, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 16, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Pakistan's economy slumps further with peaking oil price

    Pakistan has increased the price of petrol to a new high of PKR 272 per litre, while diesel price has been hiked by PKR 17.20 to PKR 280 per litre, inflicting more misery on the citizens already battling hiked essential prices. Read more

  • Feb 16, 2023 05:24 AM IST

    Israel passes law to strip citizenship of their ‘convicted terrorist’

    On Monday, Israel approved a law to take away the citizenship of ‘convicted terrorist’ of the country. The Knesset approved a law to strip convicted terrorists with Israeli nationality of their citizenship – provided they receive funding from the Palestinian authority or an associated organisation. (ANI) 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news

Tripura election: Key constituencies to watch out for in triangular fight

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 05:35 AM IST

Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting the polls from Town Borodowali. Congress has fielded Ashish Kumar Saha against him.

According to Election Commission, 28,14,584 electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their votes at 3,337 polling stations.
According to Election Commission, 28,14,584 electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their votes at 3,337 polling stations.
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

LIVE: Oil price in Pakistan shoots up; petrol at PKR 272/litre, diesel 280/litre

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 05:59 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 16, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

The chef as an artist or businessperson?

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 03:08 AM IST

Chef Manu Chandra, who has many well-wishers in Bengaluru, has opened Lupa, his first entrepreneurial venture

Shoba Narayan (FILE)
Shoba Narayan (FILE)
ByShoba Narayan
Close Story

Number theory: How will a global slowdown affect the Indian economy?

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 04:20 AM IST

The intensity of a global slowdown’s impact on the Indian economy will depend on its magnitude in countries with which India has a more important export relationship.

While exports fell from $38 billion to $33 billion between December 2022 and January 2023, imports have fallen from $60.2 billion to $50.7 billion, bringing the trade deficit down from $22 billion to $17 billion.
While exports fell from $38 billion to $33 billion between December 2022 and January 2023, imports have fallen from $60.2 billion to $50.7 billion, bringing the trade deficit down from $22 billion to $17 billion.
ByRoshan Kishore
Close Story

Kill, marry, conceal: Sahil tooka ‘wedding break’ during crime

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:56 AM IST

Police are also probing whether the Gehlot family was aware of the murder, which took place a day after the 24-year-old suspect was engaged to the woman he would later marry

HT Image
HT Image
ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

Need to counter doctored narratives: Dhankhar

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 03:35 AM IST

Referring to the need to counter “doctored narratives”, the VP cited the example of narratives being spun over India’s handling of the Covid pandemic and the vaccines that were made here.

Jadgeep Dhankhar said if the information mechanism is not strong, the messaging can be muddled (ANI)
Jadgeep Dhankhar said if the information mechanism is not strong, the messaging can be muddled (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Domestic share in defence acquisitions raised to 75%

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 04:26 AM IST

The defence minister called the decision an unprecedented step taken by the government at the outset of Amrit Kaal (the 25 years leading to India’s independence centenary) to accelerate the growth of the domestic defence sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at a seminar during Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka Airbase, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.(ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at a seminar during Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka Airbase, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.(ANI)
ByRahul Singh, Bengaluru
Close Story

Eye in the sky: Satellites, drones... back to balloons

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:39 AM IST

New Delhi As a tool for surveillance, the balloon might come across as dated in this age of satellites and drones

Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the US Air Force off the coast of South Carolina for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on February 10, 2023 in this image released by the US Navy in Washington. (REUTERS)
Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the US Air Force off the coast of South Carolina for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on February 10, 2023 in this image released by the US Navy in Washington. (REUTERS)
ByKabir Firaque
Close Story

Sahil Gehlot’s family part of murder: Nikki Yadav’s father

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 04:24 AM IST

Sunil Yadav, who is in his late forties, on Wednesday said that he was unable to contact his daughter for over eight hours on February 10-11, and found out about her death when he was able to speak to Sahil Gehlot’s father on February 10.

Last rites of Nikki Yadav being performed by the family members at her native village on Wednesday. (ANI)
Last rites of Nikki Yadav being performed by the family members at her native village on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByLeena Dhankhar
Close Story

ITBP gets 7 battalions in Centre’s LAC push

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:21 AM IST

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the projects, said Union information & broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.

ITBP personnel on the banks of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh(PTI Photo)
ITBP personnel on the banks of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh(PTI Photo)
ByPrawesh Lama
Close Story

NIA raids across 3 states as part of probe into Coimbatore, Mangaluru blasts

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:07 AM IST

NIA carried out raids at 40 locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with two blasts in Coimbatore and Mangaluru in October and November last year, respectively

A policeman stands guard during NIA searches in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (PTI)
A policeman stands guard during NIA searches in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

‘Faced caste discrimination’: Family of deceased IIT-Bombay student

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 04:24 AM IST

The student died after he allegedly jumped off the eighth floor of his hostel building at the Powai campus of the institute on Sunday afternoon.

IIT Bombay in Powai (Hindustan Times)
IIT Bombay in Powai (Hindustan Times)
ByNiraj Pandit and Maulik Pathak, Mumbai/ahmedabad
Close Story

AP minister’s comment on three capitals triggers row

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:45 AM IST

Rajendranath Reddy, who was addressing industrialists of Bengaluru as part of inviting them to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, said there was some miscommunication concerning three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

HT Image
HT Image
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

NIA sends letter rogatory to Pak, wants transfer of Pulwama attack evidences

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 04:15 AM IST

The six-page dossier accessed by HT on Wednesday was issued on November 22, 2022, by third additional sessions judge, Jammu, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, who was designated as a special judge under Section 22 of the NIA Act.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has sent a letter rogatory (a formal request) to Pakistan for judicial assistance in the collection and transfer of evidences pertaining to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. (Image for representational purpose)
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has sent a letter rogatory (a formal request) to Pakistan for judicial assistance in the collection and transfer of evidences pertaining to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. (Image for representational purpose)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Close Story

DMK councillor-led mob beats soldier to death, 9 held: Police

india news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:24 AM IST

Six of the accused were arrested on February 9, but Chinnasamy and two others were absconding and were nabbed on Wednesday evening, he added.

Lance Naik M Prabhu was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, and was visiting home on leave at the time of the incident.
Lance Naik M Prabhu was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, and was visiting home on leave at the time of the incident.
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out