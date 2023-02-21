Live
Breaking: Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb scare
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news today February 21, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 21, 2023 05:47 AM IST
Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb hoax call
Three persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding presence of a bomb in Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express train late on Monday night, officials said.
As per the police, Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours, after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb on the train. (ANI)
Topics
Breaking: Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb scare
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news today February 21, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Amid Joshimath crisis, cracks appear on stretch of Badrinath highway: Officials
Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:59 AM IST
With the Kedarnath Temple Committee announcing the dates for opening doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham, cracks have been found on a stretch of road along the Badrinath Highway near Joshimath between JP and Marwari.
ANI |
Nirav Modi-owned Firestar Diamond International's jewellery to be auctioned
Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:51 AM IST
Gold, platinum, diamond and jewellery of Firestar Diamond International, owned by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, will go under the hammer on March 25, according to a sale notice.
PTI |
Delhiwale: Chasing a cream roll vendor
Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:02 AM IST
Sketching a tradesman’s daily life
University’s decision to conduct “homam’
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:16 AM IST
HyderabadA recent circular issued by the authorities of Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur to conduct a homam (havan) on the campus on February 24 triggered a controversy
Unable to pay for an iPhone, 20-year-old kills Flipkart delivery agent in Karnataka
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:12 AM IST
A 20-year-old man in Karnataka’s Hassan district allegedly killed a Flipkart delivery executive, all because he couldn’t pay for an iPhone he had ordered when it was delivered by the victim on February 7, police said on Monday.
Congress plenary session: ‘Misuse’ of probe agencies to be a key theme resolution
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:11 AM IST
After days of protests against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Congress will make it a key theme in its political resolution at the party’s plenary to be held in Raipur from February 24
Amit Shah targets Congress over Khera’s remark on PM Modi
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 04:08 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Congress for “mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, and said the standard of the opposition party’s members is falling by the day since Rahul Gandhi became its leader.
, KohimaAlice Yhoshü
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches ‘Jaadui Pitara’ learning material for foundational years
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:46 AM IST
The ‘Jaadui Pitara’ (magic collection) contains playbooks, activity books, worksheets, toys, handbooks for teachers and trainers, flashcards, story cards, posters, puzzles, puppets, and children magazines
Centre making big investments in Uttarakhand’s infra sector: Modi
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 04:17 AM IST
The Rozgar Mela is a recruitment drive to provide employment to one million people by filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode.
ED raids Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, party targets Centre
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 04:04 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided premises linked to at least eight ruling Congress leaders and office bearers in Chhattisgarh in a money laundering case linked to illegal levies on coal.
AP to have new industrial policy
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:28 AM IST
The chief minister had an initial review meeting with senior officials of the industries department on the formulation of new industrial policy ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4
Crypto can’t be treated as sovereign currencies, Centre agrees with RBI
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:23 AM IST
The Centre, in principle, agrees with the Reserve Bank of India that cryptocurrencies cannot be treated as sovereign currencies, but it is not in favour of banning the blockchain technology that operates them because of its potential to further boost the fintech industry using it.
, New DelhiRajeev Jayaswal
Climate risk: 9 Indian states among top vulnerable places
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 05:35 AM IST
The vast majority (80%) of 50 provinces facing the highest climate risk to their physical infrastructure by 2050 are in China, the US, and India, according to a ranking released on Monday by Cross Dependency Initiative, which specialises in climate risk analytics for companies, banks and regions.
, New DelhiJayashree Nandi
West Bengal job scam proceeds may have been used to finance movies: ED, CBI officials
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:13 AM IST