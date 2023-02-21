Home / India News / Breaking: Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb scare
Breaking: Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb scare

india news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 05:48 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 21, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb hoax call

    Three persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding presence of a bomb in Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express train late on Monday night, officials said.

    As per the police, Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours, after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb on the train. (ANI)

breaking news

ByHT News Desk

Amid Joshimath crisis, cracks appear on stretch of Badrinath highway: Officials

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:59 AM IST

With the Kedarnath Temple Committee announcing the dates for opening doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham, cracks have been found on a stretch of road along the Badrinath Highway near Joshimath between JP and Marwari.

ANI |
Nirav Modi-owned Firestar Diamond International's jewellery to be auctioned

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:51 AM IST

Gold, platinum, diamond and jewellery of Firestar Diamond International, owned by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, will go under the hammer on March 25, according to a sale notice.

PTI |
Delhiwale: Chasing a cream roll vendor

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:02 AM IST

Sketching a tradesman’s daily life

ByMayank Austen Soofi
University’s decision to conduct “homam’

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:16 AM IST

HyderabadA recent circular issued by the authorities of Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur to conduct a homam (havan) on the campus on February 24 triggered a controversy

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Unable to pay for an iPhone, 20-year-old kills Flipkart delivery agent in Karnataka

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:12 AM IST

A 20-year-old man in Karnataka’s Hassan district allegedly killed a Flipkart delivery executive, all because he couldn’t pay for an iPhone he had ordered when it was delivered by the victim on February 7, police said on Monday.

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Congress plenary session: ‘Misuse’ of probe agencies to be a key theme resolution

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:11 AM IST

After days of protests against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Congress will make it a key theme in its political resolution at the party’s plenary to be held in Raipur from February 24

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Amit Shah targets Congress over Khera’s remark on PM Modi

india news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 04:08 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Congress for “mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, and said the standard of the opposition party’s members is falling by the day since Rahul Gandhi became its leader.

ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches ‘Jaadui Pitara’ learning material for foundational years

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:46 AM IST

The ‘Jaadui Pitara’ (magic collection) contains playbooks, activity books, worksheets, toys, handbooks for teachers and trainers, flashcards, story cards, posters, puzzles, puppets, and children magazines

ByHT Correspondent
Centre making big investments in Uttarakhand’s infra sector: Modi

india news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 04:17 AM IST

The Rozgar Mela is a recruitment drive to provide employment to one million people by filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode.

ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
ED raids Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, party targets Centre

india news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 04:04 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided premises linked to at least eight ruling Congress leaders and office bearers in Chhattisgarh in a money laundering case linked to illegal levies on coal.

ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur
AP to have new industrial policy

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The chief minister had an initial review meeting with senior officials of the industries department on the formulation of new industrial policy ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Crypto can’t be treated as sovereign currencies, Centre agrees with RBI

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:23 AM IST

The Centre, in principle, agrees with the Reserve Bank of India that cryptocurrencies cannot be treated as sovereign currencies, but it is not in favour of banning the blockchain technology that operates them because of its potential to further boost the fintech industry using it.

ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Climate risk: 9 Indian states among top vulnerable places

india news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 05:35 AM IST

The vast majority (80%) of 50 provinces facing the highest climate risk to their physical infrastructure by 2050 are in China, the US, and India, according to a ranking released on Monday by Cross Dependency Initiative, which specialises in climate risk analytics for companies, banks and regions.

ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
West Bengal job scam proceeds may have been used to finance movies: ED, CBI officials

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:13 AM IST

All arrests are in connection with a cash-for-jobs racket in which teaching and non-teaching staff were allegedly appointed, in violation of due procedure, in government schools between 2014 and 2021

ByTanmay Chatterjee
