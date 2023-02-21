Home / India News / NIA conducts raids at over 70 locations across 8 states in gangster network cases

NIA conducts raids at over 70 locations across 8 states in gangster network cases

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:54 AM IST

The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab.(Representative Image)
The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab.(Representative Image)
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

In a major crackdown against gangster syndicate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launchred searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday.

The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read| Drugs intercepted at Mundra funded LeT: NIA in charge sheet

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab.

The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

Further details are awaited.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nia raid
nia raid
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out