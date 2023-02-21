Bhiwani killings: Haryana Police register FIR against 30-40 Rajasthan cops

The Haryana Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 30-40 Rajasthan cops in connection with the killings of two Muslim men in Bhiwani district of Haryana.



The FIR registered in Nuh district of Haryana alleges that 30-40 people wearing Rajasthan Police uniform and civil attire stormed into the home of complainant Dulari and assaulted the women in the house.

The woman has also alleged that the cops took away her two sons. She has claimed that her daughter-in-law suffered a miscarriage due to assault by alleged Rajasthan Police personnel, and is in a serious condition at a hospital.

“We had exhumed the body of the stillborn baby whose postmortem was conducted by a board of doctors on Monday and the final report is awaited. Following the complaint of Dulari Devi, an FIR has been registered against unnamed cops of Rajasthan police," Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, told PTI.



Dulari Devi is the mother of accused Srikant Pandit and the woman who lost her child is his wife. He is among the five linked to the Bajrang Dal who were initially booked for allegedly abducting and killing the two men hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday.

Two men named Nasir and Junaid, who were residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15. Their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day. In their complaint to the police, the families of deceased had name five men linked to Bajrang Dal.



(With PTI inputs)

