LIVE: Combined death toll of Turkey-Syria quake surpasses 50,000, Reuters reports
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 05:29 AM IST
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Combined death toll surpasses 50,000, says report
The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria due to earthquakes on February 6 has surpassed 50,000, new agency Reuters reported. In the region, over 160,000 buildings containing 5,20,000 apartments have collapsed or been severely damaged.
