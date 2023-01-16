Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC seeks Centre's response on criminalising marital rape petitions | LIVE
Live

SC seeks Centre's response on criminalising marital rape petitions | LIVE

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 12:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 11:31 AM

    SC seeks Centre's response on petitions filed on criminalisation of marital rape

    Supreme Court seeks the Centre's response by Feb 15 on a bunch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape; will hear the matter in March. SC decided to take up the matter itself instead of letting different high courts take a call.

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 11:26 AM

    ECI demonstrates remote EVMs to political parties

    Election Commission of India showcases the remote electronic voting machine prototype for migrant voters, to the representatives of political parties. (ANI)

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 11:15 AM

    Nepal plane crash: Visuals from location where plane crashed

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 10:23 AM

    BJP road show: Check out visuals from Delhi's Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg

    Hoardings and cut-outs put up by BJP ahead of PM Narendra Modi's road show later today.

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 10:08 AM

    BJP president JP Nadda arrives at party HQ in Delhi for executive meeting

    BJP national president JP Nadda arrives at the party HQ in Delhi for the party's office bearers' meeting. (ANI)

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 09:04 AM

    Nepal plane crash: Search and rescue operation resumes in Pokhara

    The search and rescue operations resume in Pokhara, a day after a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed here and claimed 68 lives so far, as per the latest toll. (ANI)

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 07:54 AM

    Tamil Nadu: Arrangements made to ensure smooth conduct of Jallikattu in Madurai's Palamedu

    District collector Aneesh Sekhar on Monday said proper barricading of bulls and their owners has been made to ensure safe conduct of Jallikattu.

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 07:28 AM

    Around 13 trains in the Northern Railway region delayed amid fog

    Around 13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways. (ANI)

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 05:48 AM

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off the coast of Indonesia

    Strong undersea earthquake shakes western Indonesia. No immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, reports AFP

  • Mon, 16 Jan 2023 05:27 AM

    MoS Ashwini Choubey's escort vehicle overturns, several cops injured

    An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Sunday met with an accident, wherein several cops were injured. The accident happened while the Union Minister was on his way from Buxar to Patna. Read here

breaking news
