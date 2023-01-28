LIVE: PM Modi to address annual NCC PM rally in Delhi today
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 06:39 AM
PM Modi to address annual NCC PM rally in Delhi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi at around 5:45 PM, according to a statement from Prime Minister's Office. This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, PM Modi will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of ₹75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 06:20 AM
Palestinian gunman kills at least 7 in attack near Jerusalem synagogue
A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, news agency AP reported citing officials. Read more
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 06:12 AM
'Outraged and deeply pained,' says Biden on Tyre Nichols death
US President Joe Biden was 'outraged and deeply pained' to see the video of the Memphis police beating, news agency AFP reported. The US city of Memphis released graphic video footage of a fatal police assault on a 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols, on Friday, as cities across the country prepared for a night of protests against police brutality.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 05:35 AM
15th BRICS Summit to take place in South Africa's Durban in late August, reports ANI
The 15th BRICS Summit will take place in South Africa's Durban in late August, ANI reported.