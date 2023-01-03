Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh

Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 06:14 AM

    Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from today. The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march.

