BREAKING: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh
Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 06:14 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from today. The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march.
