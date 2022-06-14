BREAKING: 6,594 new Covid cases in India; positivity rate at 2%
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:13 AM
6,594 new Covid cases in India; positivity rate at 2%
6,594 new Covid cases in India, 18% fewer than yesterday; positivity rate at 2%.
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:00 AM
Every bridge leading to the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk destroyed: Official
A top official has said that every bridge leading to the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, where fierce battles are currently raging, has been destroyed.
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 08:29 AM
No evidence of corruption found against Pakistan PM Shehbaz
No evidence of corruption found against Pakistan PM Shehbaz in money laundering case: Special Court.
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 07:26 AM
Intern-doctors of Tripura Medical College hold protests
The intern-doctors of Tripura Medical College hold protests demanding a hike in their salary.
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 06:54 AM
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest over consumption of drugs.
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 05:49 AM
Elon Musk set to address Twitter staff for first time since deal
Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc. employees at a company-wide meeting this week, reported Bloomberg.