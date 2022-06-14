Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: 6,594 new Covid cases in India; positivity rate at 2%
BREAKING: 6,594 new Covid cases in India; positivity rate at 2%

Updated on Jun 14, 2022 09:13 AM IST
  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:13 AM

    6,594 new Covid cases in India; positivity rate at 2%

    6,594 new Covid cases in India, 18% fewer than yesterday; positivity rate at 2%.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:00 AM

    Every bridge leading to the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk destroyed: Official

    A top official has said that every bridge leading to the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, where fierce battles are currently raging, has been destroyed.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 08:29 AM

    No evidence of corruption found against Pakistan PM Shehbaz

    No evidence of corruption found against Pakistan PM Shehbaz in money laundering case: Special Court.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 07:26 AM

    Intern-doctors of Tripura Medical College hold protests

    The intern-doctors of Tripura Medical College hold protests demanding a hike in their salary.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 06:54 AM

    Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail 

    Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest over consumption of drugs.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 05:49 AM

    Elon Musk set to address Twitter staff for first time since deal

    Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc. employees at a company-wide meeting this week, reported Bloomberg.

