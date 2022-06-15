LIVE: Mansa court grants 7-day police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 15 Jun 2022 07:20 AM
Shopian Encounter: 2 terrorists killed
Two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT have been killed in the Shopian encounter.
-
Wed, 15 Jun 2022 06:22 AM
Mansa court grants 7-day police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi
A Mansa court on Wednesday granted seven-day police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a main conspirator in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.
-
Wed, 15 Jun 2022 05:49 AM
Punjab police bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Mansa district, Punjab
Punjab police have reached Mansa district with Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate after his medical checkup was conducted at the civil hospital Mansa.