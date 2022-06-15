Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / LIVE: Mansa court grants 7-day police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi
Live

LIVE: Mansa court grants 7-day police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

Updated on Jun 15, 2022 07:20 AM IST
  • Wed, 15 Jun 2022 07:20 AM

    Shopian Encounter: 2 terrorists killed

    Two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT have been killed in the Shopian encounter.

  • Wed, 15 Jun 2022 06:22 AM

    Mansa court grants 7-day police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

    A Mansa court on Wednesday granted seven-day police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a main conspirator in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

  • Wed, 15 Jun 2022 05:49 AM

    Punjab police bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Mansa district, Punjab

    Punjab police have reached Mansa district with Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate after his medical checkup was conducted at the civil hospital Mansa.

