'Are we terrorists?' Congress leader amid protests on Rahul Gandhi's ED summons

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led protests Wednesday as party MP Rahul Gandhi appeared for a third day of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case. "Are we terrorists? Why are you (the Bharatiya Janata Party) scared of us?" he was quoted by ANI. He also accused the BJP of 'using police force against Congress leaders and workers'. Protestors also brandished placards reading 'I am Rahul too'.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed dozens of Congress leaders and workers in a tense stand-off with Delhi Police and other security personnel outside the party's HQ on Akbar Road.

One video showed women protesting and squatting on the road, surrounded by police officers with lathis, and shouting 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad'.

In the video they are being held by back by police who are using lathis to create barricades. As the women try to push past the lathi-barricade, they fall down.

Then a scuffle breaks out between some of the protesters and police personnel who seem to push the women down.

The same video also showed women police personnel dragging away a woman in a blue kurta; four cops grab a limb each as the woman is carried away.

#WATCH | Women leaders and workers of Congress protest outside the party office in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is appearing before ED for the third consecutive day today in connection with the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/VsIVUUG1ya — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

It wasn't just party members and workers protesting.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen sitting on dharna in support of Rahul Gandhi and on Tuesday his Rajasthan counterpart, Ashok Gehlot, slammed the BJP over the ED summons to the ex Congress chief.

The Congress has alleged misuse of central probe agencies by the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the National Herald case.

His mother, party chief Sonia Gandhi, was also summoned but her questioning has been delayed because she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Other party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal, were questioned earlier.

