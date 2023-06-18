Home / India News / Breaking news LIVE: Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
Live

Breaking news LIVE: Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil

Jun 18, 2023 06:03 AM IST
  • Jun 18, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Assam Women’s Congress seeks action against CM for ‘close links’ with militants

    The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday demanded action against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged links with a Manipur-based militant outfit.

  • Jun 18, 2023 05:37 AM IST

    Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil

    At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region on Friday, according to the state's authorities.

  • Jun 18, 2023 05:11 AM IST

    Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in China on Sunday on the highest-level trip by a US official in nearly five years, with the rival powers looking to lower the temperature after soaring tensions.

5 mild earthquakes jolt J&K, Ladakh within 24 hours

india news
Published on Jun 18, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Within 15 minutes of the quake near the India-China border, the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir was hit by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake at 9.55pm.

Several low-intensity earthquakes were reported in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region.(NCS)
ByHT News Desk

Google Doodle celebrates Kamala Sohonie's 112th birth anniversary

Google Doodle featured Kamala Sohonie, showcasing her pioneering work on “Neera” - a palm nectar-derived drink known for its high Vitamin C content.

Google celebrates Kamala Sohonie's birthday by sharing inspiring facts about this exceptional Indian woman. (Google)
india news
Published on Jun 18, 2023 05:47 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

LIVE: Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil

india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 06:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Amid row with Centre, Karnataka reaches out to states for rice

Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers have accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of conspiring to “fail” the Congress administration’s poll guarantee

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiahsaid that he had talked to the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, but there is no availability of rice there (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

TMC worker killed, Bengal panchayat poll violence toll at 6

On Saturday, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose went to Canning in South 24 Parganas where violence had erupted over filing of nominations earlier this week.

South 24 Parganas, June 16 (ANI): Police personnel stand guard at the incident site where violent clashes erupted during the filing of nominations for the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat elections, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Shyamal Maitra)
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Balasore: Family says still not allowed to meet train driver

The family of Gunanidhi Mohanty, the train driver involved in India's worst rail accident for three decades, have not been allowed to see him since the crash. Mohanty was admitted to hospital with three broken ribs and head injuries after the Coromandel Express he was driving collided with a stationary goods train, derailing several compartments, some of which strayed onto the path of the onrushing Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, leaving 291 dead and over 1,100 injured. Mohanty is not one of the five railways officials being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation for suspected dereliction of duty.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 12:05 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Cuttack

Gujarat begins to recover as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ weakens; Shah lauds achievement

Shah surveyed affected regions, including Jakhau and Mandvi, and praised coordinated efforts of central and state personnel over “very severe” cyclonic storm.

Union home minister Amit Shah meets NDRF personnel in Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 04:47 AM IST
ByMaulik Pathak, Jakhau/mandvi/bhuj

A day after attack on Union minister's home in Manipur, BJP office vandalised

Vandals targeted BJP offices in Singjamei and Thongju, also in Imphal East. While the attempt in Singmajei was foiled, there was damage to BJP’s Thongju office.

Tyres set on fire by miscreants in Imphal East district, Manipur, on Friday night. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 04:52 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati

Dehradun: 35-year-old man booked for converting Muslim woman to Hinduism

A 35-year-old man has been booked under Uttarakhand’s anti-conversion law for allegedly coercing a Muslim woman into converting to Hinduism in Dehradun.

According to the police, the accused also converted forcefully the woman’s two sons — aged eight and three — last week. (Representational image)
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

1 dead in Junagadh clashes after dargah gets notice during encroachment drive

At least 174 people have been detained in connection with the incident that saw around 500-600 protesters pelting stones and clashing with police near Majevadi Darwaja dargah on Friday night

Security personnel deployed after clashes erupted over Junagadh municipal corporation’s demolition notice to a dargah situated near the Majewadi Gate, in Junagadh district on Friday night. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 11:58 PM IST
ByAmit Cowper

No communal angle in Purola bid to abduct minor case: Complainant

A 40-year-old man, the complainant in a police case now at the centre of tensions in Purola – a case that he says is being given a communal colour.

Purola town in Uttarkashi has remained tense since an abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl on May 26. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 02:48 AM IST
ByAmit Bathla

UP's Ballia records 44 deaths linked to extreme heat in 2 days: Officials

23 deaths occurred on June 15, followed by 11 more until June 16 afternoon, as per the statement issued by district health department.

Officials said that most of the patients were over the age of 60.
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 04:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Dalits, backward classes to help topple BJP in 2024 polls: Akhilesh

The combine of pichchde, Dalit, alpasankhyak (backward classes, dalits, minorities).” The BJP leads the NDA, or National Democratic Alliance.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP regime will be toppled by backward classes, Dalits and minorities (Samajwadi Party Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

'BJP hyping Uniform Civil Code issue to win Lok Sabha election': Congress leader

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, while talking to ANI said that the centre is bringing UCC not for uniformity but to come to power for the third time.

The 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the Uniform Civil Code, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice.(Reuters file photo)
india news
Published on Jun 17, 2023 09:52 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah visits Gujarat; heavy rainfall in Rajasthan. Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy's arrival caused power outages in almost 4,500 villages in Saurashtra and Kutch. Some 1,500 villages are yet to have the electricity restored.

People wade through waist deep water to check on their boats anchored at Jakhau port after landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at Jakhau in Kutch district of Gujarat, Saturday.(AP)
india news
Published on Jun 17, 2023 09:19 PM IST
ByNisha Anand
