Live
Breaking News: Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir
- Breaking news highlights June 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 06:16 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 19 Jun 2022 06:16 AM
Bitcoin slides below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday to its weakest in 18 months, extending a slide on investor worries about growing troubles in the industry and the general pull-back from riskier assets. Read More
-
Sun, 19 Jun 2022 05:40 AM
Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir
A person aware of the matter said the jobs set aside under the home ministry in the central paramilitary forces will also be in addition to the quota for former defence personnel. Read More
Topics