BREAKING: Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Sun, 05 Jun 2022 07:08 AM
Uddhav Thackeray on Kashmiri Pandits, J&K civilian attacks
Maharashtra stands “firmly” behind the Kashmiri Pandits, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday amid a spate in the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, as he raised concerns about the targeted attacks. Read more
Sun, 05 Jun 2022 06:02 AM
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady.