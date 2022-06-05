Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
BREAKING: Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Updated on Jun 05, 2022 07:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 07:08 AM

    Uddhav Thackeray on Kashmiri Pandits, J&K civilian attacks

    Maharashtra stands “firmly” behind the Kashmiri Pandits, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday amid a spate in the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, as he raised concerns about the targeted attacks. Read more

  • Sun, 05 Jun 2022 06:02 AM

    Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

    A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady.

