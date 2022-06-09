BREAKING: EC to announce schedule for election of India's next President today
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 01:36 PM
Police use water cannon against protesting Youth Congress workers
Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 01:25 PM
Muslim bodies issue appeals to the community to head home straight after Friday prayers
Kanpur violence follow up: Muslim bodies issue appeals to the community to head home straight after Friday prayers.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 12:00 PM
Owaisi, Hindu priest named in Delhi Police FIR against people 'spreading hate'
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati named in Delhi Police FIR against people 'spreading hate'.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 11:42 AM
Satyendar Jain's custody extended till June 13
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain's custody to enforcement directorate extended till June 13 in alleged money laundering case.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 11:41 AM
EC to announce president election dates today
Election Commission to announce schedule for election of India's next President today.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 11:08 AM
Delhi court defers it's order on the pleas to restore rights to worship for Hindus and Jains at mosque at Qutub Minar complex
Delhi court defers it's order on the pleas to restore rights to worship for Hindus and Jains at mosque at Qutub Minar complex, notes that a fresh application has been filed in the case.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:32 AM
JD(S) fields Kupendra Reddy as its first candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections
JD(S) fields Kupendra Reddy as its first candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, says JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:43 AM
Sensex, Nifty opens in red
Sensex opens in red; tanks over 200 points, trading at 54,595; Nifty falls over 80 points, trading at 16,274.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:40 AM
India records 7,240 new Covid cases, highest daily tally since March 1
India records 7,240 new Covid cases, highest daily tally since March 1; 8 deaths in 24 hours.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:29 AM
Donald Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe
Former US President Donald Trump is set to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:38 AM
Taliban arrest Afghan fashion model
The Taliban have arrested a well-known Afghan fashion model, accusing him of “insulting” Islam.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:23 AM
Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning
Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning in National Herald case.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:56 AM
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Mandawali police station
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Mandawali police station, no casualties have been reported.