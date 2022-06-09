Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: EC to announce schedule for election of India's next President today
Live

BREAKING: EC to announce schedule for election of India's next President today

Breaking news June 9, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 01:36 PM

    Police use water cannon against protesting Youth Congress workers

    Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 01:25 PM

    Muslim bodies issue appeals to the community to head home straight after Friday prayers

    Kanpur violence follow up: Muslim bodies issue appeals to the community to head home straight after Friday prayers.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

    Owaisi, Hindu priest named in Delhi Police FIR against people 'spreading hate'

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati named in Delhi Police FIR against people 'spreading hate'.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 11:42 AM

    Satyendar Jain's custody extended till June 13

    Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain's custody to enforcement directorate extended till June 13 in alleged money laundering case.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 11:41 AM

    EC to announce president election dates today

    Election Commission to announce schedule for election of India's next President today.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 11:08 AM

    Delhi court defers it's order on the pleas to restore rights to worship for Hindus and Jains at mosque at Qutub Minar complex

    Delhi court defers it's order on the pleas to restore rights to worship for Hindus and Jains at mosque at Qutub Minar complex, notes that a fresh application has been filed in the case.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:32 AM

    JD(S) fields Kupendra Reddy as its first candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections

    JD(S) fields Kupendra Reddy as its first candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, says JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:43 AM

    Sensex, Nifty opens in red

    Sensex opens in red; tanks over 200 points, trading at 54,595; Nifty falls over 80 points, trading at 16,274.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:40 AM

    India records 7,240 new Covid cases, highest daily tally since March 1

    India records 7,240 new Covid cases, highest daily tally since March 1; 8 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:29 AM

    Donald Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe

    Former US President Donald Trump is set to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:38 AM

    Taliban arrest Afghan fashion model

    The Taliban have arrested a well-known Afghan fashion model, accusing him of “insulting” Islam.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:23 AM

    Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning

    Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning in National Herald case.

  • Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:56 AM

    Fire breaks out at Delhi's Mandawali police station

    Fire breaks out at Delhi's Mandawali police station, no casualties have been reported. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.