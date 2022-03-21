Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official
BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official

Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:20 AM IST
  • Mon, 21 Mar 2022 08:20 AM

    Chandigarh to reimburse GST on 'Kashmir Files'

    Chandigarh administration allows reimbursement of UTGST on 'The Kashmir Files' film in cinemas theatres of Chandigarh, ANI reported. Multiplexes & cinema theater operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months, reads the official order.

  • Mon, 21 Mar 2022 07:11 AM

    Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya: US official

    US determines the violence committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, reports AFP quoting a US officials.

