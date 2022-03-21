BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official
Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 08:20 AM
Chandigarh to reimburse GST on 'Kashmir Files'
Chandigarh administration allows reimbursement of UTGST on 'The Kashmir Files' film in cinemas theatres of Chandigarh, ANI reported. Multiplexes & cinema theater operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months, reads the official order.
-
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 07:11 AM
Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya: US official
US determines the violence committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, reports AFP quoting a US officials.