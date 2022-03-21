BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official

Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 21, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Chandigarh to reimburse GST on 'Kashmir Files'
Chandigarh administration allows reimbursement of UTGST on 'The Kashmir Files' film in cinemas theatres of Chandigarh, ANI reported. Multiplexes & cinema theater operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months, reads the official order.
Mar 21, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya: US official
US determines the violence committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, reports AFP quoting a US officials.
The local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani. Here is a list of DO’s and DON’Ts shared by the National Disaster Response team (NDRF) to stay safe.
Although the number of Covid-19 infections remains low in India, the government is intensifying surveillance in emerging coronavirus clusters in the country as cases rise globally, according to people familiar with the matter.
On Thursday, authorities of DDU Hospital in west Delhi informed the police that the woman, identified as 73-year-old Angoori Devi, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was admitted by her son-in-law Manoj Kumar with severe injuries.
The all party meeting, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, state Law Minister P Rajeev and various other parties’ leaders, was held in the wake of several orders of the Kerala High Court against putting up of flag poles on pavements and roadsides without permission by political and other organisations.
It was Jeeyar who had fixed the muhurtham for the consecration of the temple at 11.55 am on March 28, falling in Mithuna Lagnam, by performing Maha Kumbabhishekam (anointment of the deity with holy water), during the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his ashram in October 2021.
The high court’s Madurai bench had passed its order on a plea filed by the ‘Hindu Dharma Parishad’ seeking a direction to the state and the commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to appoint an ‘arangavalar’ committee (trustee committee) headed by a retired judge in all Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu.
India is the only member of Quad, which includes Australia, Japan and the US, that has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or supported punitive measures against President Vladimir Putin or Russian banks and entities
India is the only member of Quad, which includes Australia, Japan and the US, that has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or supported punitive measures against President Vladimir Putin or Russian banks and entities. India has called for respecting the territorial integrity of states and sought an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine.