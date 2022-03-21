Home / India News / BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official
BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official

Breaking news updates March 21, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 21, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    Chandigarh to reimburse GST on 'Kashmir Files'

    Chandigarh administration allows reimbursement of UTGST on 'The Kashmir Files' film in cinemas theatres of Chandigarh, ANI reported. Multiplexes & cinema theater operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months, reads the official order.

  • Mar 21, 2022 07:11 AM IST

    Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya: US official

    US determines the violence committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, reports AFP quoting a US officials.

india news

Cyclone Asani alert in Andaman & Nicobar: Do’s and Don’ts, Helpline numbers

The local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani. Here is a list of DO’s and DON’Ts shared by the National Disaster Response team (NDRF) to stay safe.
Rely only on official warnings during the cyclone (PTI file photo)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav
india news

BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official

Breaking news updates March 21, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Rajya Sabha polls, and a message to Congress

The Rajya Sabha polls come weeks after the results for assembly elections for five states were declared and the BJP claimed victory in four of them. 
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a warning to the Congress. (File photo) (ANI).&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:50 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

PM Modi, Morrison to hold second India-Australia virtual summit today

  • The first India-Australia virtual summit was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on September 23, 2021.(ANI Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Cyclone Asani: Heavy rain, wind alert in Andaman & Nicobar - 10 updates

Cyclone Asani: The depression over the Andaman Sea is set to develop into a deep depression in the next 12 hours. 
Cyclone Asani: People living along the coasts have been evacuated.&nbsp;(ANI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:00 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Can UP’s economy achieve trillion-dollar target by ’27?

  • An HT analysis shows that it will take unprecedented economic growth to achieve this target.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(HT Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:31 AM IST
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
india news

Uttarakhand BJP MLAs to meet today, likely to take a call on CM

  • BJP’s central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will reach Dehradun today
BJP won 47 out of 70 seats in the assembly. The Congress party won 19 seats.(PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Centre directs states to step up vigil, monitor Covid clusters

Although the number of Covid-19 infections remains low in India, the government is intensifying surveillance in emerging coronavirus clusters in the country as cases rise globally, according to people familiar with the matter.
A woman provides swab samples for Covid testing in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

73-year-old woman dies after assault by son in Uttam Nagar

  • On Thursday, authorities of DDU Hospital in west Delhi informed the police that the woman, identified as 73-year-old Angoori Devi, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was admitted by her son-in-law Manoj Kumar with severe injuries.
Police said she was unfit to give a statement. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 03:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

All-party meet in Kerala:Flags, ads to be allowed without hindering traffic

The all party meeting, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, state Law Minister P Rajeev and various other parties’ leaders, was held in the wake of several orders of the Kerala High Court against putting up of flag poles on pavements and roadsides without permission by political and other organisations.
In the meeting, all the parties were of the view that political parties as well as religious and cultural organizations should not be denied the opportunity to campaign or conduct their events. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 02:56 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Popular seer Jeeyar not invited for Yadadri temple inauguration

It was Jeeyar who had fixed the muhurtham for the consecration of the temple at 11.55 am on March 28, falling in Mithuna Lagnam, by performing Maha Kumbabhishekam (anointment of the deity with holy water), during the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his ashram in October 2021.
Chinna Jeeyar had fixed the muhurtham for the consecration of the temple at 11.55 am on March 28 by performing Maha Kumbabhishekam during Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)’s visit to his ashram in October 2021. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 02:55 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Supreme Court to hear plea against Madras high court order on panel in temples

The high court’s Madurai bench had passed its order on a plea filed by the ‘Hindu Dharma Parishad’ seeking a direction to the state and the commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to appoint an ‘arangavalar’ committee (trustee committee) headed by a retired judge in all Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu.
A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari issued notice to the state of Tamil Nadu and others seeking their responses on the plea against the December 9 last year order of the high court. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 02:53 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Expert body suggests reducing gap between Covishield doses

The gap between two doses of Covishield could be reduced to 8-16 weeks from 12-16 weeks now if the health ministry accepts the recommendations of its expert panel on immunisation.
In the early phase of Covid-19 inoculation, the gap was 4-6 weeks, which was later increased to 6-8 weeks, and then to 12-16 weeks. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 06:02 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
india news

Quad partners have accepted India's Ukraine stance: Envoy

India is the only member of Quad, which includes Australia, Japan and the US, that has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or supported punitive measures against President Vladimir Putin or Russian banks and entities
Rescuers work at the site where a residential building has been damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.(via REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 04:53 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

Quad members understand India’s position on Ukraine crisis: Australian envoy

India is the only member of Quad, which includes Australia, Japan and the US, that has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or supported punitive measures against President Vladimir Putin or Russian banks and entities. India has called for respecting the territorial integrity of states and sought an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine.
Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell’s remarks came against the backdrop of speculation about divergences between the members of Quad on taking a stronger position against Russia over the “special military operation” ordered by Putin on February 24 in support of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. (TWITTER/@AusHCIndia.)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
