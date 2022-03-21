Live BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official Breaking news updates March 21, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times. By OPEN APP Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news covid-19 Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news BREAKING: Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya, says US official Breaking news updates March 21, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times. By