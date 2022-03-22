Breaking news: No survivors found in wreckage of China plane which crashed with 132 aboard
Tue, 22 Mar 2022 07:36 AM
China plane crash: No survivors found
No survivors found in wreckage of China plane that crashed with 132 aboard, reports AP, citing local media.
Tue, 22 Mar 2022 06:59 AM
Kerala CM vows to implement Silverline project
Kerala govt will implement the Silverline project. There are attempts to mislead people. The project is for the future of our children...If asked privately, even the Congress leaders would also say that the project is necessary: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, on Monday
Tue, 22 Mar 2022 06:35 AM
Among allies, India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Ukraine issue: Joe Biden
India is an ‘exception’ among major US allies as it has been ‘somewhat shaky’ on western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine: Joe Biden, US President.