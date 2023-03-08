Live
BREAKING: 2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla; ammunition recovered
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:58 AM IST
Wed, 08 Mar 2023 05:58 AM
Holi: Barricading and checking underway by Delhi Police
Wed, 08 Mar 2023 05:52 AM
Two suspected militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, ANI reported.
