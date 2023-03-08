Home / Cities / Delhi News / Evacuated building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, no casualties reported

Evacuated building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, no casualties reported

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 08, 2023 06:17 PM IST

A building collapsed in the national capital's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the fire department has reached the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

A building collapsed in the national capital's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday afternoon. According to fire officials, no casualty or injury has been reported in the incident as the building was vacated 12 days ago after being declared ‘dangerous’.

Delhi: A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura(ANI)
The fire department received information at 3:05 pm, and immediately reached the spot, the police said, reported ANI. The rescue operations are underway.

In a video shared by ANI, the building can be seen collapsing, while people can be heard screaming.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara road. Three firemen suffered minor injuries and at least 50 firefighters had a narrow escape during the rescue operations.

“We immediately rushed 18 fire tenders to the spot. The fire broke out in the basement and spread to the ground floor. As it spread further, we worried that it may engulf the entire building and nearby houses (in the congested neighbourhood), and so we sent nine more tenders,” Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

According to DFS, the fire originated due to a short circuit in the basement.

(With inputs from ANI)

delhi news building collapse
