Highlights: Linda Yaccarino to be new CEO of Twitter, announces Elon Musk
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:29 PM
Manipur curfew relaxation extended to 7 hours
Manipur curfew relaxation extended to seven hours, ANI reported.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:33 PM
NIA files 3rd supplementary chargesheet in the Mundra Port case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed its third Supplementary chargesheet today, against another accused in the Mundra Port case related to the seizure of 2988 kg heroin. The consignment was smuggled into India from Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas, Iran in 2021. With this, a total of 42 individuals and 7 firms have so far been charge-sheeted in the case.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:39 PM
Linda Yaccarino to be new CEO of Twitter: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Friday named Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal advertising chief, as the new Twitter CEO. Read more here
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:00 PM
MHA to host G20 meet on crime and security
The Ministry of Home Affairs will organise a G20 conference on 'Crime and Security in the Age of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Metaverse' on July 13 and 14.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:42 PM
ED conducts searches in Indore, Mumbai in money laundering case against Deepak Jain Madda
ED conducted searches of 6 premises in Indore and Mumbai in a money laundering case against Deepak Jain Madda and others under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. During the search, ₹91.21 lakhs of cash, details of illegally acquired immovable properties worth more than ₹250 Crores (approx), and various incriminating documents were recovered and seized, reported ANI.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:53 PM
Belgium to support Ukraine using taxes on frozen Russian assets
Belgium will use 92 million euros ($101 million) it has received in taxes on frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, its government said on Friday.
Half of the amount will be used to deliver military goods such as armoured vehicles, weapons and munition. The other half is earmarked for humanitarian support, the future reconstruction of Ukraine and strengthening Belgium's diplomatic presence in the country, the government said, reported Reuters.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:43 PM
Corruption case against Sameer Wankhede
CBI registers corruption case against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who investigated Aryan Khan drug case; raids on at 29 locations.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:09 PM
Cal HC to hear Abhishek Banerjee's application in teacher recruitment case on Monday
The Calcutta High Court on Friday said it will hear on Monday next an application by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in a teacher recruitment case by one Soumen Nandy, in which a judge had directed the CBI to keep a public speech by the TMC leader within the ambit of its probe. (PTI)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 03:02 PM
One killed, another injured after fall from roof in Kolkata
One person was killed while another was seriously injured after the duo allegedly fell from the roof of an under construction building in the southern part of the city's Regent Park, a senior police officer said on Friday.
The two persons were consuming liquor on the roof of the building and allegedly fell down from there on Thursday evening, the officer said, reported PTI.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 02:17 PM
Date released for next year's class 10, 12 exams
CBSE class 10, 12 exams for next year to be conducted from February 15, 2024, said exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 01:39 PM
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 exam results announced
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023. Earlier today, CBSE declared the class 12th results. Check your result here cbseresults.nic.in.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 12:26 PM
PM Modi addresses gathering at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while addressing a gathering at at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gujarat's Gandhinagar said, “Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy this time...today, India, making new opportunities as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind.” (ANI)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:57 AM
Delhi police record WFI president's statement based on wrestlers' complaint
Delhi police on Friday said that the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been recorded based on the complaint filed by the wrestlers, ANI reported.
“Brij Bhushan denied the allegations levelled against him. SIT has been formed with six police teams including four women police officers,” police said. SIT has been formed with six police teams including four women police officers. A team of ten people was formed under the supervision of a woman DCP.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:30 AM
Delhi's AAP Govt moves SC over transfer of services secretary
Less than 24 hrs after the Supreme Court held that the Delhi Govt will have the power to control bureaucrats in the NCT, AAP Govt moves SC to complain that Centre isn't initiating the transfer of services secretary ordered by it yesterday. CJI says he'll consider listing it.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:28 AM
Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's custody till June 2 in CBI case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case. Consideration of the charge sheet pending before the court.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:20 AM
UGC formulates 'National Higher Education Qualification Framework
UGC has formulated the 'National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF)' to facilitate transparency and comparability of Higher Education Qualification at all levels: University Grants Commission (UGC), ANI reports.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:35 AM
NCP leader Jayant Patil sought 10 days time from ED to appear before the agency
NCP leader Jayant Patil sought 10 days time from ED to appear before the agency. Enforcement Directorate had sent a summon to Jayant Patil and called him for questioning today, in connection with the IK&FS scam, ANI reported.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:30 AM
Pak press councillor in Washington fuels anti-India narrative in US
Spewing venom against India, the Press Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, Sarfraz Hussain called on the international community to not remain silent as India is to host the G20 tourism summit in Srinagar.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:21 AM
EC dismisses Congress’ concerns about EVMs used in Karnataka having been deployed in South Africa
The Election Commission of India dismisses Congress’ concerns about EVMs used in Karnataka having been deployed in South Africa, which does not even use EVMs, ANI reported.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:19 AM
SC to hear SEBI plea seeking time extension for probe into Hindenburg report today
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the pleas on the Adani-Hindenburg row, filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking to extend the time to conclude the investigation in the Hindenburg report by a period of 6 months, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:01 AM
California governor likely to announce bigger budget deficit
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday is expected to announce an even bigger budget deficit than the $22.5 billion hole that he confronted in January, reflecting an economy burdened by a sagging stock market and disrupted by a series of powerful winter storms that delayed billions of dollars in tax payments, reports AP.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:42 AM
Delhi Crime branch busts three extortion modules of Goldy Brar-LawrenceBishnoi gang
Delhi crime branch busts three extortion modules of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Further details awaited: Delhi Police, reports ANI.
A total of 8 people have been apprehended and 6 weapons recovered. Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang members are using juveniles for extortion: Crime Branch
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:34 AM
DPS Mathura Road school receives bomb threat over email: Delhi Police
Information was received yesterday regarding bomb threat e-mail received by DPS Mathura Road school. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the school. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent by a student, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:23 AM
China asks Taliban to protect rights, interests of women in Afghanistan
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Taliban to adopt "moderate and prudent" domestic and foreign policies, and protect the rights and interests of women in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:47 AM
Brother of the gangster Tillu Tajpuria’s aide dies by suicide: Delhi Police
25-year-old Bunty, brother of the gangster Tillu Tajpuria’s aide allegedly died by suicide. Family members heard a gunshot yesterday and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was declared brought dead at the hospital: Delhi Police, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:43 AM
Israel Defence Forces apologises for death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh for first time
Israel Defence Forces apologises for death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh for first time, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:36 AM
West Bengal CM proposes "diploma doctors" for primary healthcare centres to address "shortfall"
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam to look at the possibility of starting a diploma course for doctors on the lines of engineering diplomas to address the "shortfall of" doctors in the state, ANI reports.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:05 AM
Sudan warring sides make humanitarian promise but no truce
Sudan's warring military factions signed a commitment to respect humanitarian principles in their spiralling conflict late Thursday but they did not reach a ceasefire in talks described by US diplomats as difficult, reports AFP.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:41 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at pharmacy in Mathura
A fire broke out at a pharmacy store in Mathura's Dholi Pyau area during the early hours of Friday, reports ANI.
As per the officials, no causalities have been reported so far.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:21 AM
Pakistan's foreign reserves continue to decline due to loan repayment
Amid political instability and economic crisis, the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign reserves continue to decline due to loan repayment, reported Geo News.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:15 AM
US presidency hopeful bats for civic duty voting for citizens aged between 18 and 25
Indian American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday announced his support for the constitutional amendment to implement Civic Duty Voting among Americans aged 18-25, reports PTI.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:41 AM
Mexico to launch database of over 100,000 'disappeared' people
Mexico will launch a new tool later this month to help record information on the tens of thousands of people who have gone missing, the country's federal prosecutors office (FGR) said on Thursday, reports Reuters.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:26 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits east shore in US' California
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred 4 km southwest of East Shore in California. The depth of the earthquake was 1.5 km: USGS
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:07 AM
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages
The Justice Department asked a judge Thursday to put on hold a scheduled deposition of Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who was fired over text messages critical of the former president, reports AP.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:45 AM
Delhi govt removes Services secretary Ashish More
Delhi govt removes Services secretary Ashish More, hours after SC verdict giving it control over transfer-posting of officers: Official
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:37 AM
Israel kills two senior Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza
Israel kills two senior Islamic Jihad commanders, pressing an operation that has cost 28 lives in the Gaza Strip including women and children, while Palestinian cross-border rocket salvoes inflicted a first fatality in Israel, reports Reuters
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:20 AM
NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino is in talks to become Twitter CEO
NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:14 AM
US Marine faces manslaughter charge in death of NY subway rider
New York prosecutors will charge a US Marine -- who allegedly caused the chokehold death of a homeless man on the city subway -- with manslaughter, a spokesman said Thursday, reports AFP.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:12 AM
US looks forward to host PM Modi, says Biden admin
The United States is looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming state visit in June, with much to discuss with him on trade and climate related issues, the Biden Administration said Thursday.