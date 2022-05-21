BREAKING: Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts
Sat, 21 May 2022 06:45 AM
IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by ₹2 per kg to ₹75.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹78.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹83.94 per Kg.
Sat, 21 May 2022 05:42 AM
Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts
The overall flood condition in Assam on Friday was slightly improved, but the situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang districts.
According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts of the state are reeling under the fury of floods.