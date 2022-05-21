Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts
BREAKING: Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts

Updated on May 21, 2022 06:45 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Sat, 21 May 2022 06:45 AM

    IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

    Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 2 per kg to 75.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to 78.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost 83.94 per Kg.

  • Sat, 21 May 2022 05:42 AM

    Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts

    The overall flood condition in Assam on Friday was slightly improved, but the situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang districts.

    According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts of the state are reeling under the fury of floods.

