Biden says US has offered North Korea Covid vaccines but 'got no response'
- "We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," the US president said at a press conference in Seoul.
US President Joe Biden said Saturday that America had offered North Korea Covid vaccines but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic in the isolated country.
"We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," he said at a press conference in Seoul.
"We've got no response," he added.
