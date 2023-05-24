LIVE: CPI(M) likely to skip inauguration of new Parliament building
Breaking news today May 24, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:31 AM
Techie detained for photographing US landmarks over possible attacks gets 12 years in prison
A New Jersey software developer who prosecutors say once photographed landmarks in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., for possible terrorist attacks was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison by a federal judge who said it seemed he no longer was a danger.
In fact, Judge Paul G. Gardephe noted, Alexei Saab, 46, has become a model prisoner since his 2019 arrest, helping others incarcerated at New York City's federal jails to get high school equivalency certificates, learn English and find relief from psychological problems.
Gardephe called Saab's 2005 exit from his relationship with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Islamic Jihad Organization and the “peaceful and productive” life he lived in the New York City area afterward among “inconvenient facts” that made it impossible to grant the government's request that Saab be incarcerated for 20 years. (AP)
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:21 AM
US man deliberately crashes truck near White House, arrested
A man who crashed a U-Haul truck containing a Nazi flag near the White House has been arrested and charged with trying to kill or harm the president, police said Tuesday.
The driver apparently drove deliberately into bollards outside Lafayette Park just before 10:00 pm (0200 GMT) on Monday, the US Park Police said, adding that no one was injured.
TV images showed a red and black swastika banner that had been found during a police search of the truck.
President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation Tuesday morning, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"He's relieved that no one was injured last night and grateful to the agents and law enforcement officers who responded so quickly," she told reporters. (AFP)
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:13 AM
CPI(M) likely to skip inauguration of new Parliament building
Amid the opposition's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a boycott of the ceremony slated to take place on May 28.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas confirmed the news to ANI.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of "bypassing" the President.
"Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses..." CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. (ANI)