LIVE: PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail
Wed, 25 May 2022 03:13 PM
NIA demands death penalty for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ahead of court verdict
The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought death penalty for convicted Kashmiri separatist and chief of banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, news agency PTI reported. Read more
Wed, 25 May 2022 03:04 PM
PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail
PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested in 2020 for alleged militant links was granted bail on Wednesday.
Wed, 25 May 2022 02:42 PM
Gyanvapi mosque case update
Varanasi civil court transfers plea seeking permission to worship Shivling claimed to be found in Gyanvapi mosque to fast track court.
Wed, 25 May 2022 02:05 PM
Weather department predicts rain in these states during next 5 days
The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over several parts during the next 48 hours and will cause light to moderate rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and parts of other states in the adjoining area. Heavy rainfall will continue to lash flood-battered parts of northeast India till May 29, the weather department has predicted in its forecast.
Wed, 25 May 2022 01:03 PM
‘Important to be independent voice’, says Kapil Sibal after filing RS papers
Kapil Sibal said Tuesday he had 'tendered my resignation from the Congress on May 16', shortly after he filed nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent candidate with support from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. "It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in the opposition, we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government," he told reporters after filing his papers.
Wed, 25 May 2022 12:28 PM
Cong's Kapil Sibal files RS nomination from SP ticket
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha on Samajwadi Party ticket. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the SP national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav accompanied Sibal at the nomination process.
Wed, 25 May 2022 12:15 PM
Indian Navy – Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise
The third edition of the Indian Navy – Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise ‘Bongosagar’ commenced at Port Mongla, Bangladesh today. The Harbour Phase of exercise is scheduled from 24-25 May which will be followed by a Sea Phase in the Northern Bay of Bengal from 26-27 May.
Wed, 25 May 2022 11:32 AM
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla, 1 police personnel dies in action, says IGP Kashmir.
Wed, 25 May 2022 11:31 AM
2 die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar, 70 held
Two people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district on Tuesday. As per the preliminary information received, the liquor was brought to the state from Jharkhand. A total of 70 persons have been arrested so far in this connection.
Wed, 25 May 2022 10:21 AM
Sri Lankan PM to double as finance minister: Report
Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will double up as finance minister leading bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Wed, 25 May 2022 09:26 AM
Ransomware attack on SpiceJet systems delays flight departures
Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now: SpiceJet Spokesperson
Wed, 25 May 2022 09:11 AM
India reports 2,124 news cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the 2,000-mark again as 2,124 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
Wed, 25 May 2022 08:20 AM
Bharat Bandh today: expected impact of the strike
While it is being reported that the national capital is likely to see less impact of the strike, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may see some disruptions. Closure of shops and public transport is expected, due to which the general public may have to face trouble.
Wed, 25 May 2022 07:45 AM
US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting
s a mark of respect for the victims killed in the Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday that the flags will fly at half-mast at the White House and other public places until Saturday.
"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.
Wed, 25 May 2022 07:09 AM
N Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile: Seoul
North Korea fired a "suspected intercontinental ballistic missile" as part of a volley of missile tests early Wednesday, Seoul's military says as per news agency AFP.
Wed, 25 May 2022 06:51 AM
Biden on gun restrictions: 'We have to act'
President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.