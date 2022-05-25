'We have to act,' : Biden on gun restriction after 18 killed in Texas school shooting
- “Why are are willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, whose lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
At least 18 children and three adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The 18-year-old gunman is dead. It's unclear if the number includes the shooter.
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those dead. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
-
Pak stares at instability, Shehbaz’s woes mount
New Delhi: Pakistan seems headed for long period of instability with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facing a political challenge from his ousted predecessor Imran Khan, who is heading a long protest march to Islamabad on May 25, even as the country spirals into a deeper economic crisis (the Pakistani Rupee's free fall continues), with the Pakistan Army adopting a neutral stance.
-
Texas school shooting: ‘When in God’s name…?’ Biden on gun lobby | 10 points
In a horrific mass shooting in Texas, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 18 children and 3 adults at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, barely 10 days after the Buffalo supermarket shooting. This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN. Here is what we know about the Texas school shooting: 1. The shooting began around noon.
-
Leaders take different stances on Ukraine war
What the Quad leaders said, or left unsaid, at their summit in Tokyo on Tuesday about the Ukraine crisis reflected the persisting differences within the four-nation grouping on the Russian aggression that has impacted Europe's security architecture. Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a media briefing after the summit that the situation in Ukraine had figured in the discussions on regional and global issues at the closed session of the meeting.
-
China, Russia hold air drill near Japan
China on Tuesday went on the offensive against the US' Indo-Pacific strategy and Quad alliance, which includes India, as it launched a diplomatic salvo from Beijing and deployed bomber jets along with Russian fighter aircraft over the seas near Japan. The joint drill by the two nations, the first since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, came amid a meeting of leaders of the Quad block in Tokyo.
-
US birth count rises first time since 2014; blacks see a decline
The US saw the first increase in the number of births last year since 2014, after a pronounced drop during the shutdowns of the first year of the pandemic that disrupted much social and economic activity. The total number of births rose to 3.66 million in 2021, up from 3.61 million the year before, provisional data released by the National Center for Health Statistics showed Tuesday. Read: PM hails India-US partnership.
