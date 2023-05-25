LIVE: PM Modi lands at Delhi airport after returning from 3-nation visit
Thu, 25 May 2023 06:37 AM
Chinese hackers spying on US critical infrastructure: Report
A state-sponsored Chinese hacking group has been spying on a wide range of U.S. critical infrastructure organizations, from telecommunications to transportation hubs, Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
Thu, 25 May 2023 06:25 AM
3 ex-officers indicted in death of Black man seen on video being shocked with stun guns
A Mississippi grand jury has indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of a Black man seen on video being pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year's eve arrest, reports AP.
Thu, 25 May 2023 06:03 AM
Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Chembur, four fire engines on spot
Fire broke out in Chembur's Swastik Chamber. Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire was doused. No casualty was reported, ANI reports.
Thu, 25 May 2023 05:59 AM
UK PM Sunak encourages NHS patients to book private health care
Rishi Sunak’s government promised a shake-up of health care in England that will allow patients to book free treatment in private hospitals, in an effort to cut record waiting lists. reports Bloomberg.
Patients will be able to use the NHS app or website to choose from up to five providers — including in the independent sector — for operations, scans and procedures, the Department for Health and Social Care said in a statement.
Thu, 25 May 2023 05:35 AM
PM Modi lands at Delhi airport after returning from 3-nation visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed at New Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda reached Delhi's Palam airport early on Thursday morning to welcome PM Modi on his arrival to India post concluding his three-nation visit.
Thu, 25 May 2023 05:33 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda reached Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday early morning to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his arrival after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.
BJP national President is accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.