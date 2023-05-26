Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Delhi CM house renovation cost 52 cr, says factual report

Updated on May 26, 2023 05:21 AM IST

Breaking news today May 26, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

  • Fri, 26 May 2023 05:21 AM

    US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to visit India in early June

    Lloyd Austin, the United States (US) secretary of defense, will visit India in early June to advance discussions on bilateral defence cooperation, Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs in the department of defense said on Thursday. Read more

  • Fri, 26 May 2023 05:19 AM

    Delhi CM house renovation cost 52 cr, vigilance submits to LG: Report

    Renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence incurred a total cost of 52.71 crore, according to a "factual report" submitted by the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate to the lieutenant governor, official sources said on Thursday. Read more

