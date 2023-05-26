LIVE: Delhi CM house renovation cost ₹52 cr, says factual report
Fri, 26 May 2023 05:21 AM
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to visit India in early June
Lloyd Austin, the United States (US) secretary of defense, will visit India in early June to advance discussions on bilateral defence cooperation, Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs in the department of defense said on Thursday. Read more
Fri, 26 May 2023 05:19 AM
Delhi CM house renovation cost ₹52 cr, vigilance submits to LG: Report
Renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence incurred a total cost of ₹52.71 crore, according to a "factual report" submitted by the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate to the lieutenant governor, official sources said on Thursday. Read more